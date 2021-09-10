Twitter is testing emoji reactions to tweets in Turkey

The test is for a limited time and restricted to Turkey

Twitter is testing emoji reactions to tweets for a limited time in Turkey. Users who are in the region have given a set of emojis that they can use to react to tweets.

In January last year, Twitter rolled out emoji reactions to direct messages on the platform. The seven emojis on that list could be used to react to a private message.



1/ Şimdi belirli bir süre için Türkiye'de Twitter Reaksiyonlarını test ediyoruz. Bunu gördüğünüzde, gerçekten ne düşündüğünüzü bize bildirmek için Beğen'e uzunca basın pic.twitter.com/a6jXp8DdR6

— Twitter Türkiye (@TwitterTurkiye) September 9, 2021

Now, the company wants to see if users will be interested in reacting the same way to tweets.

The set of emojis that users have access to is based on the survey that the platform conducted in March to see what emojis users used to express their feelings towards a topic. The compact set of emojis was then drafted based on the response.

“Although ‘frustration’ and ‘anger’ are also common emotions people feel while reading Tweets, and some people want to express disagreement with Tweets, we’re not incorporating these as emoji reactions right now,” said the company in a press release.

“Our goal is always to support healthy public conversation and we want to see how our current set of emoji will impact conversations,” it added.

So far, the company says the laughter emoji (Face with Tears of Joy) is the most used across tweets seen on the platform. The company also hopes this increases positive sentiments on the platform.