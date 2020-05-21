App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter is testing a new feature that lets users choose who can reply to their tweets

The feature will be useful for Twitter users to stay away from abusive or derogatory tweets from trolls, apart from irrelevant tweets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Twitter is testing a new feature that lets you control who can reply to your tweets. The company is currently testing the feature with a small percentage of users globally.

Users who are a part of the test feature will be able to select if they would want to allow replies from other users. As you compose a new Tweet, you can open replies to everyone, people you follow, or just people you @ mention. 

Tweets with the latter two settings will be labelled and the reply icon will be greyed out so that it’s clear for people if they can’t reply. People who can’t reply will still be able to view, Retweet, Retweet with Comment, and like these Tweets.

related news

The feature will be useful for Twitter users from getting abusive or derogatory tweets from trolls, apart from irrelevant tweets. However, the feature also limits one of Twitter’s fundamental rules that allow other users to share their opinion on a topic of the tweet. Twitter, too, knows that and said it is finding ways to improve these settings ‘to give people more opportunities to weigh in while still giving people control over the conversations they start.’

This limited test case is available for select users on Android, iOS and Twitter’s web app.

Previously, Twitter rolled out the ‘Hide replies’ feature to give more controls to the tweet author to hide responses from the main conversation that are off-topic. The feature also allows Twitter users to take further action after hiding a reply like blocking the replier too.

The microblogging website, recently, rolled out another feature on the iOS app that lets users see all retweets with comments in a single list.

First Published on May 21, 2020 01:25 pm

tags #Twitter

