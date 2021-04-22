Twitter is now testing 'Professional Profiles' for businesses

The new feature is meant for businesses and anyone who uses Twitter for work

Twitter is now testing something it calls 'Professional Profiles', these are meant for people who use Twitter for work to display information about their businesses right on the profile page.



Like our new look? Today we’re launching an exciting test of a new profile type called Professional Profiles! pic.twitter.com/fAnzzMN1tL

— Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) April 21, 2021

Twitter says that during testing it will allow businesses, non-profits, publishers and creators to use the feature and collect feedback before a wider rollout.

It will begin testing with a small number of businesses in the US first and will slowly roll out the new feature to more people over the coming months.

Twitter has already announced it has begun testing various methods of offering subscription-based services by giving users an ad-free feed, exclusive content, high-quality video, analytics and more recently, the company was also seen testing an undo feature for paid customers.

It would give people a chance to rectify hasty tweets and will hide the tweet from the users timeline.