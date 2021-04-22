MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Twitter is now testing 'Professional Profiles' for businesses

The new feature is meant for businesses to display specific information on their profiles.

Moneycontrol News
April 22, 2021 / 04:40 PM IST
The new feature is meant for businesses and anyone who uses Twitter for work

The new feature is meant for businesses and anyone who uses Twitter for work


Twitter is now testing something it calls 'Professional Profiles', these are meant for people who use Twitter for work to display information about their businesses right on the profile page.

Twitter says that during testing it will allow businesses, non-profits, publishers and creators to use the feature and collect feedback before a wider rollout.

It will begin testing with a small number of businesses in the US first and will slowly roll out the new feature to more people over the coming months.

Twitter has already announced it has begun testing various methods of offering subscription-based services by giving users an ad-free feed, exclusive content, high-quality video, analytics and more recently, the company was also seen testing an undo feature for paid customers.

It would give people a chance to rectify hasty tweets and will hide the tweet from the users timeline.

Twitter is also testing something called 'Super Follow' that will allow creators to charge people for extra content and exclusive tweets. The users who have subbed will also get access to exclusive badges and emojis.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #social media #Twitter
first published: Apr 22, 2021 04:40 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.