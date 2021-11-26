MARKET NEWS

English
Twitter is investigating a bug that logs iOS users out of the app

The issue seems to be restricted to iPhones running iOS 15

Moneycontrol News
November 26, 2021 / 03:47 PM IST
Users say they are randomly being logged out

Users say they are randomly being logged out


A bug on Twitter for iOS is causing random account log out's for users. This problem has been reported for iPhones running iOS 15.

9to5Mac reports that many users have complained that they have been logged out of their Twitter accounts randomly, and this has happened several times. This bug also seems to affect people who have multiple accounts on the app, and they seem to get logged out at random as well.

Also Read: Twitter rolls out update to fix disappearing tweets on web

Recently, Twitter fixed another bug that was causing tweets to disappear mid-way through reading them. The problem was that the timeline updates were too frequent, causing threads to rise and fall in hierarchy. This would happen even while reading a tweet, which caused it to disappear.

Twitter rolled out a fix for the web version first, before deploying it on iOS. The fix will come to Android devices at a later date.

The social media platform also addressed criticism over its AI crop tool by rolling an update for iOS and Android that gave users larger image previews. Then it rolled out an update to the web app which no longer cropped image previews. 

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #iOS 15 #iPad #iPadOS 15 #iPhone 13
first published: Nov 26, 2021 03:21 pm

