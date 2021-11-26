Twitter is investigating a bug that logs iOS users out of the app

Users say they are randomly being logged out



Can you see this or did you get logged out?

We're looking into a bug that's causing unexpected logouts on iOS 15. Sorry for the inconvenience and we'll keep you updated on the fix. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 24, 2021

A bug on Twitter for iOS is causing random account log out's for users. This problem has been reported for iPhones running iOS 15.

9to5Mac reports that many users have complained that they have been logged out of their Twitter accounts randomly, and this has happened several times. This bug also seems to affect people who have multiple accounts on the app, and they seem to get logged out at random as well.

We’ve made some updates on iOS to prevent Tweets from disappearing mid-read. Now when you pause your timeline scrolling to look at a Tweet, it should stay put!

— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 23, 2021

Recently, Twitter fixed another bug that was causing tweets to disappear mid-way through reading them. The problem was that the timeline updates were too frequent, causing threads to rise and fall in hierarchy. This would happen even while reading a tweet, which caused it to disappear.

Twitter rolled out a fix for the web version first, before deploying it on iOS. The fix will come to Android devices at a later date.

The social media platform also addressed criticism over its AI crop tool by rolling an update for iOS and Android that gave users larger image previews. Then it rolled out an update to the web app which no longer cropped image previews.