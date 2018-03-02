App
Mar 01, 2018 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter introduces ‘bookmark’ feature, enables direct post sharing

The bookmark feature enables Twitter users to save tweets that they like or those that they may want to revisit at a later period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Social media giant Twitter rolled out three new features globally on Thursday, including the much desired ‘Bookmark’ feature.

The bookmark feature enables Twitter users to save tweets that they like or those that they may want to revisit at a later period.

The feature is important as users will be able to save a tweet without engaging with it or having to ‘retweet’ or ‘like’ it.

Also, only the user will be able to see the bookmarks he or she has made. Other users will not be able to see which tweets have been saved by another user because bookmarked tweets are not visible on one's timeline.

To facilitate bookmarking, Twitter has added a new icon next to the ‘heart’ icon. Users will have to tap/click this icon to bookmark the tweet. The bookmark icon replaces the ‘Direct Message’ icon.

1

Twitter has added a 'Bookmarks' section in the main slide-out menu, to help access bookmarks.

3

The social media platform has also added more sharing options. Users will now be able to share a tweet via a direct message, similar to sharing a post on Instagram. Users will also be able to share a tweet outside of Twitter.

Reports suggest that the feature will be rolled out across Twitter for iOS, Android, Twitter Lite and its mobile website.

