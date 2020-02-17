App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 10:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter was inactive for some users across the globe

According to DownDetector’s live outage map, users in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan and some parts of Europe, Australia and the United States faced issues on the mobile and desktop version of Twitter.

Carlsen Martin

Twitter was reportedly down for a brief time for several users across the globe. The development was confirmed by DownDetector, a website that monitors outages of such sites. At the time of writing, Twitter’s official support handle was yet to highlight the issue.

Source: DownDetector

Close

Around 700 users reported an outage at around 14:30 (IST) on February 17. However, DownDetector said the downtime was only reported for about ten minutes. Little over ten minutes since the Twitter issues were first reported, the total number of cases went down from the hundreds to less than 30. The Twitter Status page confirmed that all systems are operational.

This isn’t the first time that Twitter has had issues in February. Earlier this month, the micro-blogging site briefly went down on February 7 when over 10,000 users reported problems while using Twitter. At the time, the issue mainly affected Twitter users in parts of Europe and the United States.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 09:57 pm

