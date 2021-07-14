Twitter has removed inauthentic accounts it verified by mistake

Twitter | Representative image

Twitter has removed several verified fake accounts once its verification process came under fire after data scientist Conspirador Norteno discovered six accounts with suspicious activity and with a blue tick.

Speaking with Daily Dot, the twitter team told the publication that it has now permanently suspended the accounts and removed their verified status under the platform's manipulation and spam policy.

A twitter spokesperson also admitted to the mistake and said they had, "mistakenly approved the verification applications of a small number of inauthentic (fake) accounts."

Twitter had paused its verification program a week after relaunching it in May last year. The program had initially launched in 2017 but after complaints of confusion regarding the process and absence of clarity over the rejections, the program was paused.

It launched again in May last year but due to the overwhelming amount of requests the team received, it was once again paused after a week. It is now in the process of slowly relaunching the program again but in phases to control the number of requests it receives.

The company has also promised an overhaul of the decision mails that will let users know the exact reason why they were rejected.