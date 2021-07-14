MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Twitter has removed inauthentic accounts it verified by mistake

Twitter said that it mistakenly approved a small number of fake accounts and has now removed them

Moneycontrol News
July 14, 2021 / 01:33 PM IST
Twitter | Representative image

Twitter | Representative image


Twitter has removed several verified fake accounts once its verification process came under fire after data scientist Conspirador Norteno discovered six accounts with suspicious activity and with a blue tick.

Speaking with Daily Dot, the twitter team told the publication that it has now permanently suspended the accounts and removed their verified status under the platform's manipulation and spam policy.

A twitter spokesperson also admitted to the mistake and said they had, "mistakenly approved the verification applications of a small number of inauthentic (fake) accounts."

Twitter had paused its verification program a week after relaunching it in May last year. The program had initially launched in 2017 but after complaints of confusion regarding the process and absence of clarity over the rejections, the program was paused.

It launched again in May last year but due to the overwhelming amount of requests the team received, it was once again paused after a week. It is now in the process of slowly relaunching the program again but in phases to control the number of requests it receives.

Close

Related stories

The company has also promised an overhaul of the decision mails that will let users know the exact reason why they were rejected.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #social media #Twitter
first published: Jul 14, 2021 01:33 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.