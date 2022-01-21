Twitter finally rolls out Communities on Android

Representative image

Twitter has announced the availability of the Communities for Android. Previously, the feature had been restricted to the iOS app and web, and Android users had to use a browser to interact within the communities.



Android is HERE!

if you’re on Android, you can now engage in Communities via the Twitter app (make sure to update to the latest version!) pic.twitter.com/jHIhngixKD — Twitter Communities (@HiCommunities) January 19, 2022

With Communities, Twitter wants to compete with Facebook Groups or other platforms like Reddit . It works like Groups do on Facebook, bringing like-minded people together to engage in discussion.

Communities is still in Beta, which means not everyone can create their private groups, but they can easily join, interact and participate with existing ones.

People with the ability to create communities can decide whether they let others in through invites, or keep the group open for everyone to join. Some public communities that anyone can join are Roblox, Xbox Community, Tech Twitter, R&B Twitter and Formula 1.

Twitter was testing the feature on iOS and web in September last year, and said that it would have strong rules and policing to keep everyone safe. It's also working on ways to identify potentially problematic groups and will introduce new tools for reporting and law enforcement actions.

For now, Community moderators are approved by Twitter, and the platform is limiting the option to create new communities to a limited set of users.