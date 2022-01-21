MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Twitter finally rolls out Communities on Android

The Communities feature had been limited to iOS and web previously

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2022 / 02:59 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image


Twitter has announced the availability of the Communities for Android. Previously, the feature had been restricted to the iOS app and web, and Android users had to use a browser to interact within the communities.

With Communities, Twitter wants to compete with Facebook Groups or other platforms like Reddit. It works like Groups do on Facebook, bringing like-minded people together to engage in discussion.

Also Read: Twitter debuts hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

Close

Related stories

Communities is still in Beta, which means not everyone can create their private groups, but they can easily join, interact and participate with existing ones.

People with the ability to create communities can decide whether they let others in through invites, or keep the group open for everyone to join. Some public communities that anyone can join are Roblox, Xbox Community, Tech Twitter, R&B Twitter and Formula 1.

Also Read: Twitter now testing Communities, a feature that brings people with similar interests together

Twitter was testing the feature on iOS and web in September last year, and said that it would have strong rules and policing to keep everyone safe. It's also working on ways to identify potentially problematic groups and will introduce new tools for reporting and law enforcement actions.

For now, Community moderators are approved by Twitter, and the platform is limiting the option to create new communities to a limited set of users.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Facebook #Reddit #social media #Twitter #Twitter Communities
first published: Jan 21, 2022 02:51 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.