Twitter down? Several users worldwide experience issues while using the microblogging website

Twitter went down for several users worldwide during the early hours on July 1. Users reported that they were unable to load tweets, view profiles or expand tweet threads during the outage. The outage was not just limited to India as several users from other countries reported issues in using the micro-blogging website.



Is this happening to anyone else?

Comment or like if yes Twitter down pic.twitter.com/s46iphgerh — Intricate Entity (@intricate119) July 1, 2021

According to Down Detector , the Twitter outage began at around 6.30 am IST. Users reported that they experienced issues while using Twitter via the web browser and the Android app. Some users also stated that they were experiencing difficulty in logging in or loading tweets. Users are seeing the message ‘Something went wrong, but don't fret-- It's not your fault’ when they try loading tweet threads. There is no official word on the cause of the outage at the time of writing this.



Is anyone else having issues viewing their own profile on a laptop or desktop? It won't load for me on my desktop but will on my phone.

— RubyLovesAnime (@rubylovesanime) July 1, 2021



Ah, we appear to be having an intermittent #TwitterDown moment. Good times July 1, 2021





everyone seems to be suffering from a Twitter outage. I thought it was just me at first lol. not having threads or my profile load is really annoying — kayla HAPPY PRIDE MONTH (@COPYCATKAYLA) July 1, 2021

