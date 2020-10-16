172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|twitter-down-for-many-users-due-to-change-in-internal-systems-5970041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2020 08:17 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Twitter down for many users due to change in internal systems

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed more than 55,000 users were facing issues with Twitter.

Reuters

Twitter Inc on October 15 said its social networking site was down for many users due to an inadvertent change it had made to its internal systems but the platform seemed to be returning to normal after about an hour and half of outage.

The company said that the site should be working for everyone within the next few hours and that it did not have any evidence of a security breach or a hack.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed more than 55,000 users were facing issues with Twitter.

Close
In July, Twitter had reported a breach where hackers accessed its internal systems to hijack some of the platform's top voices, including U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, and used them to solicit digital currency.
First Published on Oct 16, 2020 08:17 am

tags #Business #Technology #Twitter

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.