Twitter down across globe, users complain pages aren’t loading

Several users across the globe, including India, have complained that Twitter is down. The microblogging platform is not loading pages for many users, with the screen prompting “something went wrong. Try reloading”, every time the page is being refreshed.

Downdetector reported as many as 2,838 outages in India at 7pm on December 11.

The outage has affected both the Twitter mobile app and the desktop version. However, the cause remains unknown.

This is the second time a Twitter outage is being reported since Tesla boss Elon Musk took over the platform. The microblogging site was down for several hours a month ago, on November 4; at the time, only the desktop version of the platform was affected.

Notably, the outage took place a day before the social media platform is set to relaunch Twitter Blue at a steeper price for Apple users.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details