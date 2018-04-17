Twitter crashes, users cry 'this is the end of the world'

Microblogging website Twitter was facing technical issues and crashed briefly around 19:35 IST before getting restored at 20:08 IST. The website has been facing issues for more than a week, during which it has been down multiple times across various parts of the globe.

The website has been issuing an error message to its users saying, ‘Something is technically wrong’. The error message adds, ‘Thanks for noticing—we're going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon.’

During the outage, users were unable to tweet or view any posts on the website and no new tweets were reflecting. Surprisingly, users were able to read and post new tweets using Tweetdeck, official website from Twitter.

According to Downdetector.com, a website which keeps track of outage of other websites across the globe, thousands of users across the world reported the outage. The website added that about 52 per cent of desktop users reported issues, while the number of users on Android app platform and iPad app platform stood at 28 and 19 per cent respectively.

The news sent users across the world in a panic. While a user commented saying “Worst half hour in my life, almost”, others commented on the situation calling it ‘Scary’. One even went on to say ‘THIS IS THE END OF THE WORLD’.

Twitter is one of the most popular social network websites in the world with more than 330 million active subscribers (as of October 2017).