you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey loses 200,000 followers in ‘fake’ followers’ crackdown

The social networking site recently launched a cleanup drive to identify and lock, on account of sudden suspicious changes in activity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Twitter’s crackdown on ‘fake’ followers didn’t even spare its top executive, Jack Dorsey, chief executive officer and co-founder, as his follower count was reduced to 4 million, after losing around 200,000 followers.

And Dorsey announced his loss to the world in the best way he knows – he tweeted it.

The cleanup act, proved to be a rather significant washout for many other high-profile personalities around the world. US President Donald Trump lost about 100,000 of his 53 million followers, while former President Barack Obama lost 400,000 from his then 104 million followers. On home front here in India, Prime Minster Narendra Modi lost over 300,000 followers, while his arch rival Congress President Rahul Gandhi follower count dropped by 17,000.

In his tweet on Thursday Dorsey said, “Action on this starts today.” Following this, the company stocks saw a dip by 5 percent on Monday due to initial concerns regarding Twitter’s user growth, however the stocks bounced back by 3.2 percent on Thursday.

The famous social media platform, recently announced that it plans to identify around 10 million ‘suspicious and dubious’ accounts, in an attempt to get all accounts follow a thorough security check.

The social networking site in the process, suspended over a million accounts a day in recent months, with the rate of suspensions doubled since October.

Vijaya Gadde, Twitter’s head of legal, policy, trust and safety said that the company will remove "locked accounts from follower counts across profiles globally. As a result, the number of followers displayed on many profiles may go down."

The locked accounts will be tagged and identified on account of sudden suspicious changes in activity.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 01:30 pm

tags #Technology #Trending News #World News

