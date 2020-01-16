App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey eats only 'seven meals a week, just dinner'

Dorsey had earlier claimed that intermittent fasting helped him focus a lot

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey answered many questions from Twitter users during a Q&A session with Wired. While most questions were related to tech support like the introduction of the edit button, spell-check, etc, an interesting question pertained to Dorsey’s personal lifestyle habits.

A user asked the Twitter head if a CNBC article based on Dorsey’s eating and wellness habits was a satire piece. Peter Frank’s question highlighted three key points, namely, Dorsey meditates two hours a day, spends 52 minutes every day doing sauna and ice bath, and that he eats five meals a week.

Dorsey did accept that he meditates two hours each day and eats seven meals a week, two more than his previous quota of five meals a week. “Some of it is real. I try to meditate for two hours every day. I definitely do not do a sauna and ice bath every day. And I eat seven meals a week. Just dinner,” he said. 

Close

related news

In March last year, Dorsey had revealed that he eats one meal a day, and sometimes doesn’t eat at all during the weekends. He had claimed that intermittent fasting helped him focus a lot. His diet included heavy protein like fish, chicken, steak and a lot of greens before having mixed berries or dark chocolate for dessert. 

Since that interview, Dorsey seems to have changed his diet routine from five meals to seven.

During the interview, he also confirmed that Twitter will not bring the edit button. In his defence, Dorsey stated that the primary reasons holding Twitter back from adding the edit button is the malicious usage of editing content that can mislead people.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 16, 2020 12:16 pm

tags #Twitter

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.