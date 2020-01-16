Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey eats only 'seven meals a week, just dinner'

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey answered many questions from Twitter users during a Q&A session with Wired. While most questions were related to tech support like the introduction of the edit button, spell-check, etc, an interesting question pertained to Dorsey’s personal lifestyle habits.

A user asked the Twitter head if a CNBC article based on Dorsey’s eating and wellness habits was a satire piece. Peter Frank’s question highlighted three key points, namely, Dorsey meditates two hours a day, spends 52 minutes every day doing sauna and ice bath, and that he eats five meals a week.

Dorsey did accept that he meditates two hours each day and eats seven meals a week, two more than his previous quota of five meals a week. “Some of it is real. I try to meditate for two hours every day. I definitely do not do a sauna and ice bath every day. And I eat seven meals a week. Just dinner,” he said.

In March last year, Dorsey had revealed that he eats one meal a day, and sometimes doesn’t eat at all during the weekends. He had claimed that intermittent fasting helped him focus a lot. His diet included heavy protein like fish, chicken, steak and a lot of greens before having mixed berries or dark chocolate for dessert.

Since that interview, Dorsey seems to have changed his diet routine from five meals to seven.