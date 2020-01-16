Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey eats only 'seven meals a week, just dinner'

Dorsey had earlier claimed that intermittent fasting helped him focus a lot
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey answered many questions from Twitter users during a Q&A session with Wired. While most questions were related to tech support like the introduction of the edit button, spell-check, etc, an interesting question pertained to Dorsey’s personal lifestyle habits.
A user asked the Twitter head if a CNBC article based on Dorsey’s eating and wellness habits was a satire piece. Peter Frank’s question highlighted three key points, namely, Dorsey meditates two hours a day, spends 52 minutes every day doing sauna and ice bath, and that he eats five meals a week.
Dorsey did accept that he meditates two hours each day and eats seven meals a week, two more than his previous quota of five meals a week. “Some of it is real. I try to meditate for two hours every day. I definitely do not do a sauna and ice bath every day. And I eat seven meals a week. Just dinner,” he said.
In March last year, Dorsey had revealed that he eats one meal a day, and sometimes doesn’t eat at all during the weekends. He had claimed that intermittent fasting helped him focus a lot. His diet included heavy protein like fish, chicken, steak and a lot of greens before having mixed berries or dark chocolate for dessert.
Since that interview, Dorsey seems to have changed his diet routine from five meals to seven.During the interview, he also confirmed that Twitter will not bring the edit button. In his defence, Dorsey stated that the primary reasons holding Twitter back from adding the edit button is the malicious usage of editing content that can mislead people.