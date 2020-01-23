App
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter bug for Android fixed: Do this if your app is crashing on launch

In case your Twitter app is crashing on launch, we suggest updating the app to the latest version with the number 8.28.2 available on the Google Play Store.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Twitter has fixed the bug that caused the Android app to crash when opened. The issue occurred after the microblogging platform released an update with version 8.28 on Android.

Several users reported that the Twitter for Android app crashed immediately after they had updated it to the latest version 8.28 from the Google Play Store. Twitter Support did acknowledge the crash loop bug and soon released a patch to resolve the issue.

“The Android app has now been fixed. The latest version (8.28.2) should no longer crash on launch –– you’re good to go ahead and update when it becomes available for you. Thanks for your patience,” the support page tweeted.

Close

You can also delete the cache simply by going to your smartphone’s Settings > App > Twitter > Storage and Cache > Clear Storage > Clear cache. After clearing the cache, the Twitter app will reset to its default settings and you would need to re-login.

To avoid auto-updating Twitter or any other app on Android, go to Settings> Auto-Update apps > Don’t Auto-Update Apps.

In related news, Twitter has rolled out 'reactions' for direct messages. The reactions are similar to the ones found on Facebook and include 'Like', 'Dislike', 'Laugh', 'Wow', 'Sad', 'Love', and 'Fire'.

First Published on Jan 23, 2020 10:06 am

tags #Twitter

