172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|twitter-back-up-after-brief-outage-across-the-world-5912521.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 08:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter back up after brief outage across the world

According to data from DownDetector, several users reported complaints about not being able to access the app.

Moneycontrol News

Twitter was briefly down on October 1, with several users reporting that they were unable to access the microblogging site.

According to data from DownDetector, several users reported complaints about not being able to access the app. So far, Twitter has not commented on the issue and the reason behind its brief malfunctioning is unclear.

The site is now back up and functioning.

Close

Twitter was not the only app with massive user traffic to be down today. Users around the world reported issues with Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft 365, on October 1st.

Microsoft told users that it was reviewing recent changes to service to further determine the cause of impact.

Users may experience problems with various Exchange Online protocols including Outlook desktop, mobile devices as well as those dependent on REST functionality, it said in a tweet.
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 08:09 pm

tags #Twitter

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.