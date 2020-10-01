Twitter back up after brief outage across the world

Twitter was briefly down on October 1, with several users reporting that they were unable to access the microblogging site.

According to data from DownDetector, several users reported complaints about not being able to access the app. So far, Twitter has not commented on the issue and the reason behind its brief malfunctioning is unclear.

The site is now back up and functioning.

Twitter was not the only app with massive user traffic to be down today. Users around the world reported issues with Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft 365, on October 1st.

Microsoft told users that it was reviewing recent changes to service to further determine the cause of impact.

Users may experience problems with various Exchange Online protocols including Outlook desktop, mobile devices as well as those dependent on REST functionality, it said in a tweet.