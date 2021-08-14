MARKET NEWS

Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Twitter adjusting contrast on buttons after complaints of eye strain

Several people have complained of headaches, strain and migraines after Twitter introduced new design updates recently

Moneycontrol News
August 14, 2021 / 01:22 PM IST
Twitter is updating the contrast of its buttons

Twitter is updating the contrast of its buttons


After complaints of eye strain, headaches and migraines due to the design updates Twitter recently introduced, the micro-blogging platform has announced that it is going to readjust the contrast of its buttons.

The new "Follow" button that gets filled in black when you follow someone is also causing confusion among users. The new "Chirp" font the platform introduced with the latest update, has also seen its share of issues.

Many users don't seem to like the new font and would prefer an option to either roll back to the old one or get an option to choose a custom font.

The reaction to Twitter's new design updates has so far been mixed. It's also likely this reaction will change, once people get used to the new look.

Till then, the micro blogging platform says that they are listening to feedback and implementing changes.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #button contrasts #design updates #Twitter
first published: Aug 14, 2021 12:55 pm

