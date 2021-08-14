Twitter adjusting contrast on buttons after complaints of eye strain

Twitter is updating the contrast of its buttons



We're making contrast changes on all buttons to make them easier on the eyes because you told us the new look is uncomfortable for people with sensory sensitivities. We're listening and iterating.

— Twitter Accessibility (@TwitterA11y) August 13, 2021

After complaints of eye strain, headaches and migraines due to the design updates Twitter recently introduced, the micro-blogging platform has announced that it is going to readjust the contrast of its buttons.

The new "Follow" button that gets filled in black when you follow someone is also causing confusion among users. The new "Chirp" font the platform introduced with the latest update, has also seen its share of issues.



We've identified issues with the Chirp font for Windows users and are actively working on a fix. Thanks for your patience and please let us know if you have additional feedback.

— Twitter Accessibility (@TwitterA11y) August 14, 2021



Tbh, this doesn’t make much sense. If you care about sensory sensitivity you’d add a hight contrast option in settings, not make changes to specific buttons and ignore others—people mainly have an issue with the follow/unfollow button.

— Rolam (@rolamTalks) August 14, 2021

Many users don't seem to like the new font and would prefer an option to either roll back to the old one or get an option to choose a custom font.The reaction to Twitter's new design updates has so far been mixed. It's also likely this reaction will change, once people get used to the new look.

Till then, the micro blogging platform says that they are listening to feedback and implementing changes.