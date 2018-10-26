TVS Motor launches Sport Special Edition at Rs 40,088, ex-showroom Delhi

TVS Motor Company has launched the Sport Special Edition for the ongoing festive season at a price of Rs 40,088 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

With mostly cosmetic changes to speak of, the special edition will boast of a longer seat and wider grab rails for the pillion, the company said.

The bike will also receive new decals and a premium 3D logo, and stylised rear view mirrors.

Available only in black with blue-silver and red-silver decals, the bike continues to be powered by the 99.7cc air-cooled single cylinder producing 7.5 PS of power and 7.8 Nm of peak torque.

It is mated to a 4-speed gearbox and TVS has claimed a fuel efficiency of 95 km/l for the Sport.

Suspension is handled by conventional telescopic forks up front and twin spring shocks at the back.

The bike features drum brakes both in the front and rear. The Sport Special Edition also gets an optional Synchronised Braking Technology (SBT), making it the first 100cc bike to feature the technology.

"We are pleased to present the Special Edition TVS Sport for this festive season. The Special Edition TVS Sport is a combination of style and comfort making it a complete package for value-seeking customers,"said Aniruddha Haldar, Vice-President - Marketing at TVS Motor.

The bike is available in two variants -- Kick Start Alloy Wheel and Electric Start.