TVS Apache RR310 gets new Akrapovic Racing Line exhaust system for better racing dynamics

The TVS Apache RR 310 came to us a few months ago as a 312 cc racing machine. Extensively wind-tunnel tested, the bike is every bit as capable on a race-track as it on the street. Now, to add to those racing dynamics, a new optional exhaust has been made available by exhaust systems specialist, Akrapovic.

Made using carbon fibre, this new exhaust shaves off about 4.5 kg from the bikes original kerb weight of 170 kg.

The Apache is powered by a 310 cc liquid-cooled single cylinder producing 34 PS of power and 27.3 Nm of peak torque. With the optional Akrapovic exhaust, it claims an increase in power output by 2.4 PS and a bump up in torque of about 2.7 Nm.

The Racing Line full exhaust system is the same as the one available for the BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS. In Mumbai, the system is available with Performance Racing Store who say it is easy to install and no ECU remap is required. Currently, the Akrapovic exhaust system is priced at Rs 55,000.

Akrapovic is an exhaust systems specialist from Slovenia producing performance exhaust systems for bikes as well as cars. They are well known in the world of sports with its ties to MotoGP, supersport and supermoto among others.