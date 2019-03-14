TVS Apache RR 310 gets free upgrades for better performance: Here's what they are

TVS Apache RR 310 | The TVS Apache RR 310 may have launched in December, last year, but it is worth talking about. Developed out of the Akula concept, TVS Motors has culminated all of their 35 years of racing experience into this bike. Extensively wind tunnel-tested, the Apache RR 310 features a reverse-inclined 312cc single-cylinder that was co-developed with BMW. The engine makes 34 PS of power and 27.5 Nm of torque. (Image source: TVS)

TVS owners across India have an opportunity to upgrade their existing Apache RR 310 motorcycles free of cost. They can avail this service anytime, including during their routine services.

The Hosur based company is offering mechanical upgrades to increase day-to-day comfort and rideability. Some of the changes are even aimed at making the engine more refined.

One of the most prominent additions is a softer chain roller. This has been added to reduce chain noise while riding. The windscreen is also replaced for better aerodynamics. The bike will also be equipped with heavier bar-end weights to reduce vibrations at higher speeds.

TVS has also stated that the ECU will be updated to facilitate smoother revving of the engine. This is expected to increase overall fuel efficiency as well.

The necessary spares for the upgrades have been supplied across TVS service centres across India. The customers can visit any service centre as per their convenience. TVS states that the entire update can take up to three hours. While the upgrades are bringing a positive change, it remains to be seen how much improvement they will make to the motorcycle.

The Apache RR 310 is powered by a 312.2cc, single-cylinder engine. It makes a maximum of 33 bhp and a peak torque of 27.3 Nm. It is priced at Rs 2.13 lakhs (ex-showroom).