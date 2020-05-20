Truecaller revamps app with new Home tab, Smart SMS feature: All you need to know

Truecaller has announced a new update that brings a massive overhaul to the app’s design and also includes some new features focused upon improving the user experience. With the new version, Truecaller will streamline your calls history, SMS and Instant Messages conversations into a single tab.

The update brings with it a new Home tab, wherein, users can find all messages and calls merged into a single list. The new tab will enable users to see the latest activity, and even enter the conversation to make a voice call, VoIP call, chat, text, and more with a single click.

The second major update is the introduction of Smart SMS and insights. Truecaller said that the smart SMS feature uses on-device machine learning to automatically sort messages into four distinct groups: Personal, Important, Others, and Spam. All financial & payment notifications can be found in the Important tab. Users can choose to pay a transactional SMS straight from the app or have Truecaller remind them later. The company is working on introducing travel reminders like flight delays, bus seat allocation, live tracking & updates on postal/courier deliveries, tax updates, and hospital/doctor appointments in future updates.

All processing happens offline and no message leaves the mobile device. All transactional information is securely stored on the mobile. This feature will be India first for all Android users.

Truecaller has also introduced a full-screen caller ID that, like most phone calling interfaces, shows the caller details and other functions like accept or reject calls. The Caller ID showcases colours to identify what type of call it is. For example, a blue interface will be for calls from known contacts or unknown numbers, purple for Priority calls from businesses or delivery services, red for known spammers, and gold for users with upgraded Gold accounts.



