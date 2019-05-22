Truecaller data of Indians available for sale on the internet for Rs 1.5 lakh: Report

Data from caller identity app Truecaller is available on private internet fora, with information of Indian users being sold for Rs 1.5 lakh, according to a report by The Economic Times.

About 100 million daily active users from Indian are on Truecaller, out of a total of 140 million users. The app also offers Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services.

Data of users from other countries is being priced at as much as around Rs 19 lakh (25,000 euro), the report said, citing a cybersecurity analyst.

As per the report, the information sold includes user names, phone numbers, email addresses, state of residence and mobile service operator.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Truecaller didn't deny the breach but said it has found cases where the data had been scraped, or copied without authorisation.

“It has been recently brought to our attention that some users have been abusing their accounts. In light of this event, we would like to strongly confirm at this stage that no sensitive user information has been accessed or extracted, especially our users’ financial or payment details,” a spokesperson told the newspaper.

“The team has been investigating the matter and has found that a very large percentage of the sample data does not match or is not Truecaller data,” the company told the publication.

Truecaller has been developed by Sweden-based True Software Scandinavia. The app limits the number of searches for free users. Premium users are allowed to search for unlimited numbers.