you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 03:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Truecaller crosses 150-million daily active user-mark globally

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Phone directory app Truecaller on September 4 said it has crossed 500 million downloads and surpassed 150 million daily active users (DAUs) globally.

The development comes close on the heels of the company - which has a significant number of users in India - attaining over one million paying subscribers to its premium services.

"This is a significant achievement for Truecaller, which is emerging as a one-stop communication platform with a wide array of services like Instant Messaging, VoIP, and Payments," a statement said.

Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder of Truecaller said, by differentiating itself from the standard stock dialer and messaging apps, and solving some fundamental communication problems for users, the company "has been able to capitalise and excel the competition".

"This is a very significant achievement. 150 million daily active users (DAU) and 500 million downloads is extraordinary. These milestones underline the faith and trust our users have in our brand," he added.

DAU refers to the number of people who open and engage with a mobile app or web product in a day.

In March this year, the Stockholm-headquartered company had said it has over 100 million DAUs in India. Founded in 2009 by Alan Mamedi and Nami Zarringhalam, Truecaller's investors include Sequoia Capital, Atomico, and Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers.

First Published on Sep 4, 2019 02:59 pm

tags #Technology #Truecaller

