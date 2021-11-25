Truecaller 12 brings in free call recordings and video caller ID on Android

Caller identification firm Truecaller is rolling out a new version of its Android app that brings in several new features and product enhancements.

Dubbed as Truecaller Version 12, the app has introduced Video Caller ID that lets users set a short video that automatically plays when they call friends or family. One can either record their own short video that will be stored on Truecaller's servers or choose from one of the built-in video templates.

Call recording, which was earlier available only to premium users of Truecaller, is now being extended to all of its users. This will allow users to record their incoming or outgoing calls regardless of whether your device manufacturer includes the feature or not. All recordings are stored locally on the device storage and one can listen or delete recordings through the app. They can also be shared via email, Bluetooth or any messaging service.

For premium and Gold subscribers, Truecaller has introduced a Ghost call feature that lets users setup fake incoming calls and a Call Announce feature that will speak the names of the incoming callers out loud.

The app also comes with a redesigned interface that features separate tabs for calls and text messages, allowing users to access their text messages as well as individual and group chats with a single tap.

"All these new features will allow people to enjoy and exercise greater control over their communication, offering a safe, fun and fulfilling experience at the same time. We worked hard to add many new features and a streamlined interface without adding complexity. At the same time, the app is faster and leaner, allowing for smoother operation and reduced battery consumption" said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product officer and Managing Director, Truecaller India.

Earlier this week, Truecaller announced that it crossed a milestone of 300 million monthly active users on November 21, up from 250 million users in October last year. India is the largest market for the Swedish firm with over 220 million monthly active users, up from 178.1 million users as of September last year.

Truecaller also earns majority of its revenues from India. It clocked revenues of around $25 million (214 million Swedish Krona) in Q3 2021, registering a 111 percent increase on a yearly basis. India contributed about 68.3 percent of the company's Q3 2021 revenues that stood at $36.48 million (312.8 million Swedish Krona).