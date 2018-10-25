Triumph unveils specifications for 2019 Scrambler 1200

Back in 2006, Triumph rejuvenated the Scrambler brand with their 865cc 900 Scrambler. Everything remained constant right up until 2017 when the bike was updated to use their new liquid-cooled parallel twin. Now, Triumph has unveiled the more powerful Triumph Scrambler 1200 for 2019.

Available in two variants, the Scrambler 1200 XC is more of an all-rounder bike, while the Scrambler 1200 XE is built to focus more on off-road riding. Triumph said a lot when they spoke about the Scrambler 1200's 'genuine off-road capability', but the specifications revealed looks extremely promising.

To start off with, both bikes are powered by the 1,200cc Bonneville twin engine, but the power and torque curves have been retuned to be more robust. The powertrain produces 90 PS at 7,400 rpm and 110 Nm of peak torque at 3,900 rpm.

Apart from the engine, what makes the 1,200cc Scrambler so potent is the styling. While the design is definitely inspired by scrambler styling, its stance is more of an adventure bike. That is due to the 200 mm Showa at the front and Ohlins on the back for the XC and the 250 mm Ohlins on the XE. Both suspensions are fully adjustable.

Both bikes sit on a tubular cradle frame but feature slightly different steering geometries. Braking is handled by twin 320 mm discs up front and a 255 mm rear disc.

In terms of electronics, the 1200cc Scrambler gets a world of changes. The dash is a customisable colour display with the Triumph joystick now backlit. The bike can now be connected to your phone via Bluetooth allowing for a phone call and music control. It also allows GoPro connectivity. A partnership with Google provides turn-by-turn navigation by Google Maps using the Triumph smartphone app.

Ride-by-wire and an inertial measurement unit (IMU) supplied by Continental allows for five riding modes as standard. The 1200 XE gets a sixth mode called Off-road Pro, which uses an off-road throttle map while switching off the cornering ABS and lean-sensitive traction control that come as standard.

While Triumph has not confirmed its India launch, expect the bike to arrive sometime early next year. With retro styling and an ADV stance, the bike's competition is, very obviously, the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Desert Sled. As for pricing, expect a range higher than the Triumph Tiger 800 bikes.