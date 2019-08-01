Triumph unveils 2020 Rocket 3 R and Rocket 3 GT: All you need to know

Triumph motorcycles recently unveiled the latest generation of its super-cruiser in the international markets, the Rocket 3. The motorcycle is available in two variants and retains the title of the largest displacement production motorcycle in the world.

The Rocket 3 will be available in two variants including the Rocket 3 R and the Rocket 3 GT. The R variant is built as a roadster with mid-position footrests and a more aggressive riding stance. The GT gets feet-forward footrests and a touring style handlebar. It also gets a more comfortable seating, a backrest for the pillion, a taller flyscreen and heated grips. Its footrest position for the pillion can be adjusted as well.

The displacement of the motorcycles has increased by 164cc and they now get a 2,458cc engine. It makes 165 PS of maximum power and 221 Nm of peak torque. It makes 11 percent more power than the previous generation as it gets a tweaked crankcase, balance shafts and a dry-sump lubrication system. It also gets a new 6-speed transmission and a hydraulically actuated clutch with torque assist for lesser efforts in clutch operation.