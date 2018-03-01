App
Feb 27, 2018 04:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Triumph Motorcycles launches Bonneville Speedmaster priced at Rs 11.11 lakh

British niche bike maker Triumph Motorcycles today launched its classic cruiser 'Bonneville Speedmaster' priced at Rs 11,11,500 (ex-showroom pan India).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Powered by twin disc brembo brakes and high specification suspension, the bike comes with a 1200 cc high torque parallel twin engine, the company said in a statement.

The motorcycle has a 12 litre fuel tank and offers first major service interval of 10,000 miles (16,000 kilometres).

"Our goal is not just to dominate the market but to continue upgrading the entire biking experience in India. We will further strengthen this category over time," Triumph Motorcycles India Managing Director Vimal Sumbly said.

Triumph Motorcycles has a dealership network across 15 cities in the country and a portfolio of motorcycle models across five premium categories.

tags #Auto #Technology

