Triumph confirms limited edition Daytona 765

After Triumph became the official engine manufacturer for the mid-segment Moto2 class, the British motorcycle manufacturer has confirmed that it will be making a road-legal version with this engine. This has been dubbed the Daytona 765.

The company states that it will manufacture only 765 units of the motorcycle, making it an extremely valuable collector’s item for enthusiasts. Not only is the motorcycle the most powerful Daytona to come out of Triumph’s stable, it will also get an official Moto2 start-up screen on its TFT display.

Triumph has taken all its experience from the ongoing Moto2 season and inculcated them in the new Daytona 765. It retains its original Daytona 675 silhouette, but the company has made noticeable changes to the motorcycle.

It gets a monochrome Union Jack livery which was used by Triumph on its Moto2 test mule. It will also borrow the TFT colour display from the Street Triple RS, which will display the official Moto2 start-up screen. It’s aluminium billet-machined triple clamp will have each unit’s number individually etched on it.

The Moto2 spec engine makes close to 140 bhp of maximum power. However, it is expected that Triumph will detune the engine slightly to adhere to emission norms. However, it could easily produce 130-135 PS of maximum power. This will make it more powerful than the current-gen Street Triple RS. The company also claims that the upcoming motorcycle will be lighter than the previous-gen Daytona 675R.

Triumph is expected to equip the Daytona 75 with a full titanium exhaust system from Arrow, along with ride-by-wire and five riding modes. It will also get a bi-directional quickshifter as standard.

The motorcycle will be showcased by Triumph at the 2019 British GP at Silverstone held from 23 to 25 August, 2019. The manufacturer will also reveal its key specs and pricing at the event. The Daytona 765 will go on sale on March 2020, with a few units allotted for the Asian markets.