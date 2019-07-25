App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Triumph confirms limited edition Daytona 765

The company states that it will manufacture only 765 units of the motorcycle, making it an extremely valuable collector’s item for enthusiasts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After Triumph became the official engine manufacturer for the mid-segment Moto2 class, the British motorcycle manufacturer has confirmed that it will be making a road-legal version with this engine. This has been dubbed the Daytona 765.

The company states that it will manufacture only 765 units of the motorcycle, making it an extremely valuable collector’s item for enthusiasts. Not only is the motorcycle the most powerful Daytona to come out of Triumph’s stable, it will also get an official Moto2 start-up screen on its TFT display.

Triumph has taken all its experience from the ongoing Moto2 season and inculcated them in the new Daytona 765. It retains its original Daytona 675 silhouette, but the company has made noticeable changes to the motorcycle.

Close

It gets a monochrome Union Jack livery which was used by Triumph on its Moto2 test mule. It will also borrow the TFT colour display from the Street Triple RS, which will display the official Moto2 start-up screen. It’s aluminium billet-machined triple clamp will have each unit’s number individually etched on it.

related news

The Moto2 spec engine makes close to 140 bhp of maximum power. However, it is expected that Triumph will detune the engine slightly to adhere to emission norms. However, it could easily produce 130-135 PS of maximum power. This will make it more powerful than the current-gen Street Triple RS. The company also claims that the upcoming motorcycle will be lighter than the previous-gen Daytona 675R.

Triumph is expected to equip the Daytona 75 with a full titanium exhaust system from Arrow, along with ride-by-wire and five riding modes. It will also get a bi-directional quickshifter as standard.

The motorcycle will be showcased by Triumph at the 2019 British GP at Silverstone held from 23 to 25 August, 2019. The manufacturer will also reveal its key specs and pricing at the event. The Daytona 765 will go on sale on March 2020, with a few units allotted for the Asian markets.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 03:49 pm

tags #Auto #Daytona 765 #Technology #trends #Triumph

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.