Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Transworld acquires Altisource’s financial services business

The acquisition also includes purchase of Nationwide Credit (NCI).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Transworld Systems, an analytics-driven provider of accounts receivable management, healthcare revenue cycle and loan servicing solutions announced it has completed its purchase of the Altisource financial services business including Nationwide Credit, (NCI) – from Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

The Altisource Financial Services business and NCI is a leading provider of collections, customer relationship management, and call center outsourcing for financial, retail credit, mortgage servicing, insurance, utility, and hospitality industries, with approximately 2,300 employees and operations centers in the United States, India, and the Philippines.

"The acquisition of the Altisource Financial Services business broadens TSI's customer base, expands our offerings into customer relationship management, and grows our global operations in India and the Philippines. We welcome the Altisource Financial Services and NCI customers and employees to the TSI family," said Chief Executive Officer Joseph Laughlin.

First Published on Jul 2, 2019 06:13 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

