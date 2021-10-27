Transferring WhatsApp chats from iPhone to Android is about to get easier with Android 12

Transferring WhatsApp chat from iPhone to Android is going to get easier in the coming weeks. Google has announced that Android 12 users can safely transfer their WhatsApp chat history from an iPhone.

Currently, Samsung users are able to transfer messages from an iPhone to Galaxy smartphones. The feature will be available on Pixel smartphones running Android 12 and other Android smartphones will also support the feature in the coming weeks. “We worked closely with the WhatsApp team to build a new set of capabilities, all designed to make it easier to switch from iPhone to Android and take your WhatsApp history with you,” Google said in its blog post.

How to transfer WhatsApp chat from iPhone to Android?

Google’s blog post states that users can transfer WhatsApp chats from iPhone to Android via a USB Type-C to Lightning cable. Simply connect your phones, and when prompted while setting up your new Android device, scan a QR code on your iPhone to launch WhatsApp and move all your conversations, media over to your new device.

The Pixel 6 Pro maker states that it has worked hand-in-hand with WhatsApp to ensure that the user data remains protected through the transfer process and no one other than the user can access their WhatsApp information and files.