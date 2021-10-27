MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch leaders discuss the biggest issue of our times at the Sustainability 100+ Summit. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Transferring WhatsApp chats from iPhone to Android is about to get easier with Android 12

WhatsApp Chat transfer feature is currently available for Pixel smartphones running Android 12 and will be available for other devices in the coming weeks.

Moneycontrol News
October 27, 2021 / 11:25 AM IST

Transferring WhatsApp chat from iPhone to Android is going to get easier in the coming weeks. Google has announced that Android 12 users can safely transfer their WhatsApp chat history from an iPhone.

Currently, Samsung users are able to transfer messages from an iPhone to Galaxy smartphones. The feature will be available on Pixel smartphones running Android 12 and other Android smartphones will also support the feature in the coming weeks. “We worked closely with the WhatsApp team to build a new set of capabilities, all designed to make it easier to switch from iPhone to Android and take your WhatsApp history with you,” Google said in its blog post.

How to transfer WhatsApp chat from iPhone to Android?

Google’s blog post states that users can transfer WhatsApp chats from iPhone to Android via a USB Type-C to Lightning cable. Simply connect your phones, and when prompted while setting up your new Android device, scan a QR code on your iPhone to launch WhatsApp and move all your conversations, media over to your new device.

The Pixel 6 Pro maker states that it has worked hand-in-hand with WhatsApp to ensure that the user data remains protected through the transfer process and no one other than the user can access their WhatsApp information and files.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Android #iPhone #WhatsApp
first published: Oct 27, 2021 11:25 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.