Transactis selects Nordis Technologies to pilot Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange in 2020

Nordis Technologies has partnered with Transactis, a Mastercard Company, to help launch a new digital bill presentment and payments solution, Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange (BPX). Nordis is strengthening its leadership in advancing customer communications and payments with this transformative technology.

“The world of financial transactions is rapidly transforming, driven by the needs and expectations of both billers and consumers for faster, smarter digital solutions that offer a seamless experience,” said Joe Proto, Transactis CEO. “Nordis remains at the forefront of innovation and customer value in communications and payments, in part through critical partnerships including its 5-year relationship with Transactis.”

Seamless billing and payments

With BPX, Nordis is providing its clients with the latest digital channel for easily integrating their communications and payments to improve the customer experience. BPX lets consumers consolidate their bills and payments on their bank’s website or mobile banking app, significantly enhancing the current bank bill pay experience and eliminating the need to log on to each biller’s website or payment portal to view statements, manage their bill delivery and payment preferences, and make payments online.



Offering a simple solution built into the existing online/mobile banking bill pay experience.



Allowing consumers to effortlessly add new billers via the Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange directory.



Providing a centralized view of bills without having to visit multiple biller sites.



Enabling a choice of payment methods and real-time payment-related alerts.“People want to receive and access their bills and make payments when, where, how and with whichever device they choose,” said Ronnie Selinger, founder, CEO and president of Nordis Technologies. “As more vacation owners, patients and consumers opt for digital interactions, BPX promises to give them a new level of convenience and performance. We are excited that through our partnership with Mastercard and Transactis, our clients can offer customers the most innovative digital payments technology to help improve the customer journey.”



Biller benefits

Nordis’ hospitality, healthcare and financial services clients can seamlessly manage the entire cycle of customer communications and payments with its flexible yet powerful cloud-based platform. BPX is another powerful lever for moving toward digital transformation by enabling companies to:

- Add a new channel to distribute digital statements and receive payment to consumers that prefer to use online bank bill pay.

- Provide important motivation for consumers to switch form paper to digital invoices due to enhanced consumer online bill pay experience.

- Reduce the number of processed checks and costs associated with manual reconciliation, plus paper, printing and postage costs.