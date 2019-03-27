Transaction monitoring market to double by 2023: Report

The transaction monitoring market size is expected to grow from USD 8.3 billion in 2018 to USD 16.8 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period, according to the latest report from MarketsandMarkets.

The factors expected to drive the transaction monitoring market are the need to manage KYC compliance, and mitigate money laundering and CTF activities; and the use of advanced analytics to provide proactive risk alerts.

However, the difficulties in managing cross-border and multi-jurisdictional AML-compliance is still a concern for organizations. Furthermore, lack of risk analysis professionals is expected to restrain the market growth.

The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, owing to the rising deployment of the transaction monitoring solution by SMEs to proactively monitor the suspicious transaction and comply with various strict government regulations. SMEs are small in terms of their size, but cater to a large number of customers globally.

Asia Pacific region, which is the biggest hub for various big banks, is rapidly deploying the transaction monitoring solution. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.