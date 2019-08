Trained over 150,000 developers, students in India in 2 years: Intel

Intel said on August 7 it has trained more than 150,000 developers, students, and professors in the last two years to develop artificial intelligence-ready talent in India.

Among other customers and innovators, Intel said it has collaborated with Wipro Limited, National Instruments, AllGoVision and OutDU to power solutions based on Intel AI technology.

Intel hosted in India for the second time its premier global AI developer event on August 7.

Prakash Mallya, Vice President & Managing Director

Sales & Marketing Group, Intel India, said AI is swiftly becoming a reality for enterprises and has found applications across industries.

"With talent becoming a key driver of competitive advantage, India has an opportunity to tap into its existing pool of mathematicians, statisticians and programmers and nurture this talent to leverage their skills for analytics and AI," he said.