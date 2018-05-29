TRAI to announce tougher norms against telemarketing today, Apple a key listener

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India is set to announce stricter guidelines to discourage the menace of unsolicited commercial communication, commonly known as telemarketing or even UCC, according to sources familiar with the development. The regulator has called for a press conference this afternoon when the announcement is likely to be made.

One of the companies keenly watching TRAI’s language and words would be Apple. The two have been at loggerheads over sharing of users’ data. TRAI has a ‘Do Not Disturb’ app which users can download as a means to keep unsolicited commercial communication at bay. The app takes broad, wide-range permissions from a user to gain access to its call log, contacts, ongoing calls and various other data on the mobile phone.

The Android version of the app allows the user to give such permissions to the TRAI app. The iOS version of the app does not allow it such vast access even if the user permits as Apple said it violates its own policy on privacy and censorship.

The regulator had in its September 2017 consultation paper on the subject asked the stakeholders to suggest steps to ensure “required permissions from device operating systems or platforms are available to the mobile app to properly function”.

TRAI and Apple could not agree on common principles and the TRAI Chairman RS Sharma had even threatened legal action against the iPhone maker.

After ebbing for a few years, the menace of these calls and SMS has worsened significantly over the last three-four years.

TRAI currently disconnects the numbers and blacklists any entity that is found to have initiated an unsolicited commercial call. But the regulator found that such entities managed to get new connections and continued to indulge in these activities. Therefore, it felt there was a need to devise a more effective mechanism to deal with the issue.

The problem has only become severer in the last few years as more and more users come to possess smartphones and use more data.

“Earlier, these calls and messages were simply annoying while nowadays, they are also being used by scammers trying to steal the identity or mislead the target for making some investments,” TRAI said in its consultation paper.

Under TRAI’s existing regulatory framework, subscribers can register for not getting calls and SMS from telemarketers. Provisions are also there to set one or more of seven pre-defined categories of fields or areas in which one may be interested to receive telemarketer SMS. But this has been of little help as mobile service providers express their helplessness and plead ‘not guilty’.

Mobile users, who have registered with the regulator’s ‘Do Not Call’ registry, continue to get telemarketing calls from agencies such as banks, insurance companies, real estate agents, stock brokers and other utility service providers.

Telemarketing activities are permitted only after registration with TRAI and after entering into agreements with mobile service providers. There are different standard agreements for different purposes such as promotional voice calls, promotional SMS, transactional SMS, SMS with reply among others.

According to the regulator’s consultation paper, with the present regulatory provisions and processes, it takes seven days for the preferences registered by the customer to become effective.

TRAI felt that under current technology solutions, it should be possible to update the records at necessary places and enforce the preference in much less time. Similarly, the time for resolution of a complaint may also be shortened and thus, the window of time available with an unregistered telemarketer before action is taken can be reduced substantially.

The regulator would also look to safeguard the interest of genuine telemarketers who have entered into a formal contract with a subscriber for sending such communication.