TRAI, Apple reach an understanding over Do-Not-Disturb app dispute: Report

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and tech giant Apple have reached an understanding to end dispute over the latter’s reluctance to support the India's do-not-disturb (DND) app on its devices, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The report suggests that Apple has agreed to include 75 percent of the features of the TRAI’s DND app in the new operating system it plans to launch in September.

But, sticking to its privacy policy, Apple will not allow the application to access the user’s call logs and messages.

The telecom regulator is reportedly satisfied with Apple’s proposal as the new iOS 12 operating system will allow users to flag unwanted calls and messages, similar to what the DND app does.

“Consumers of mobiles and smartphones should be able to complain about unsolicited commercial communications. It is not necessary that TRAI’s DND app is allowed – any operating system can develop their own application,” TRAI Chairman RS Sharma told the newspaper.

Sharma also said that the regulator was not concerned about the specific application and that it was working with tech companies to resolve “unsurmountable” issues.

Earlier, the California-based company had refused to carry the DND app in its App Store as it was seeking access to a user’s call and message logs.