App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 08:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tradeshift, SiS-id collaborate to address payment fraud concerns

Close to 50% of corporate fraud attempts involve tricking companies into diverting payments into a fraudster’s bank account, instead of paying their suppliers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tradeshift, a supply chain payments and marketplaces company, and fraud protection specialist SiS-id, have announced an app integration partnership designed to significantly reduce the risk and costs associated with payments fraud.

The My SiS-id app, available now in the Tradeshift appstore, is a community-driven, Blockchain-based platform that authenticates and secures banking payment contact details. Combining a powerful data analysis engine that allows businesses to pool account information from suppliers, with a supplier enrolment engine that enables providers to join the community by registering their bank details in the Blockchain, the platform creates a tamper-proof, shared ledger of verified bank data. My SiS-id uses up to date technologies including artificial intelligence to cross check every transaction against this shared ledger, providing the user with a real-time risk score they can use to determine whether or not to proceed with payment.

By automating the verification process on transactions, the My SiS-id app on Tradeshift promises to reduce by up to 80% the amount of time finance and procurement decision makers spend making sure the right recipient is receiving payments and that the identity of a supplier has not been cloned by fraudsters. Users of the My SiS-id app are further protected by insurance which covers them in the unlikely event that any transaction processed via the platform is subsequently revealed to be fraudulent.

Close
Bruno Laborie, Senior Director, Global Alliances, Tradeshift, added, “The collaborative approach SiS-id has taken to addressing the multi-billion fraud problem facing businesses fits well with our own mission to connect every business digitally creating economic opportunity for all. Trust and security are absolutely vital to making this mission a reality. The addition of SiS-id to our thriving community of app partners will further enrich the Tradeshift ecosystem of buyers and suppliers by ensuring businesses can trade with one another conveniently and with confidence.”

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 13, 2019 08:19 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.