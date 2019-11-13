Tradeshift, SiS-id collaborate to address payment fraud concerns

Tradeshift, a supply chain payments and marketplaces company, and fraud protection specialist SiS-id, have announced an app integration partnership designed to significantly reduce the risk and costs associated with payments fraud.

The My SiS-id app, available now in the Tradeshift appstore, is a community-driven, Blockchain-based platform that authenticates and secures banking payment contact details. Combining a powerful data analysis engine that allows businesses to pool account information from suppliers, with a supplier enrolment engine that enables providers to join the community by registering their bank details in the Blockchain, the platform creates a tamper-proof, shared ledger of verified bank data. My SiS-id uses up to date technologies including artificial intelligence to cross check every transaction against this shared ledger, providing the user with a real-time risk score they can use to determine whether or not to proceed with payment.

By automating the verification process on transactions, the My SiS-id app on Tradeshift promises to reduce by up to 80% the amount of time finance and procurement decision makers spend making sure the right recipient is receiving payments and that the identity of a supplier has not been cloned by fraudsters. Users of the My SiS-id app are further protected by insurance which covers them in the unlikely event that any transaction processed via the platform is subsequently revealed to be fraudulent.