Toyota unveils Supra TRD edition; gets all-new aerodynamics package but no engine upgrades

Mere weeks after launching the fifth-gen Supra at the Detroit Motor Show, Japanese car maker Toyota has already designed a race upgrade for the sports coupe. Developed by Toyota's performance division, Toyota Racing Development (TRD,) the Supra gets many aesthetic and aerodynamic changes, but the mechanicals remain untouched.

The fifth-gen Supra gets a new front splitter for improved airflow, which also has fins along with the side skirts. The rear also gets a pair of spats as well. It also gets a new trunk spoiler, as well as door garnishes and a new set of 19-inch forged-aluminium wheels.

Though mechanically the car is the same, it is elevated to a whole new level of cutting-edge aerodynamics, thanks to the TRD package from Toyota. The Supra has been launched almost two decades after being pulled off the shelves, and the car surely looks ready to lock horns with the other vehicles in the segment.

The new Supra is powered by a 3.0-litre, inline-six, turbo-petrol engine that produces 340 PS and 490 Nm of torque. It borrows this engine from the new BMW Z4, but it has been tuned by Toyota for the Supra to offer better performance. The engine has been mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.