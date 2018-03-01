Toyota Kirloskar posts 3% rise in February sales to 11,864 units

Japanese automobile giant Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday reported a 3 percent increase in domestic sales at 11,864 units in February.

The company had sold 11,543 units in the domestic market in February last year.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold a total of 12,705 units in February, which included 11,864 vehicles in the domestic market and exports of 841 units of the Etios series, the company said in a release.

The overall sales, including exports, however, rose 4.88 percent in the reporting month.

"We have been able to sustain the positive growth trend registering a 3 percent rise in (domestic) sales in February. We have started the year on a positive note with a cumulative growth of 11 percent in the first two months of 2018," N Raja, deputy managing director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said.

The company said that it plans to launch its mid-sized premium sedan Yaris, which was showcased at the recently concluded Auto Expo, in May.

"We will further strengthen focus on our segment leading products Fortuner, Innova Crysta and Corolla with better operational efficiency," the release said.

Stating that the National Auto Policy Draft has been very encouraging with a clear focus and push towards 'technology agnostic' green mobility roadmap, the company said it is optimistic that such measures to promote cleaner and greener technologies will further promote the hybrid technology and rationalise the GST structure for automobiles.