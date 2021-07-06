Tough Turban is a stylish and traditional headgear aimed at Sikh riders

Spark Innovations from Canada teamed up with Sikh Motorcycle Club to create the open-source design

Canadian company Spark Innovations have teamed up with the Sikh Motorcycle Club in Canada to introduce a stylish and traditional headgear to keep Sikh bikers safe.

The turban has three protective layers, a non-Newtonian impact absorbing foam used to absorb shock, 3D-printed plastic and a strong Dyneema fabric that is tougher than steel and is used in outdoor material like backpacking equipment, sailing equipment and inflatables.

Chainmail that the Sikh warriors used to wear under the turbans during war was what inspired the design. It can be easily wrapped around the head like a normal turban but has the safety of a traditional open-face helmet.

The design is also 'open-source' which means it can be duplicated by anyone who is willing to download the blueprint and recreate the product. Sikh Riders are exempt from wearing helmets in India and a product like this can work wonders here if marketed correctly.

The problem is the headgear used by riders in India has to be ISI certified for them to be sold in the open market. This means that a local manufacturer would have to recreate the product as per ISI norms and regulations. This is doable, thanks to the open-source design.