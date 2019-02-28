Top smartphones, gadgets from Mobile World Congress 2019

MWC 2019 showcased interesting phones and gadgets. Take a look. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Samsung S10 5G devices are displayed inside its booth at the Mobile World Congress. All of the Galaxy series of rigid phones except the 5G will be available from March 8, with the S10+ priced from $1,000, the S10 priced from $900 and the smaller S10e from $750. (Image: Reuters) 2/9 Sony Xperia1 devices are seen at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The device succeeds Sony XZ3 and comes with novelty features such 21:9 'CinemaWide' screen, world's first 4K display on a phone, triple rear-camera among others. (Image: Reuters) 3/9 A man practices baseball wearing a VR device inside HTC booth at the Mobile World Congress. (Image: Reuters) 4/9 A visitor tests a Xiaomi VR device inside its booth at the Mobile World Congress. (Image:Reuters) 5/9 A new Nubia Alpha wearable smartphone is displayed inside its booth at the Mobile World Congress. Although the company calls it a smartphone, it is based on the platform of a smartwatch. It features 4-inch flexible OLED display with a resolution of 960 x 192 pixels and an aspect ratio of 49:9. (Image: Reuters) 6/9 Minimo, the new all-electric a two-seater concept vehicle by the Spanish car-maker SEAT, is displayed inside company's booth after being unveiled at the Mobile World Congress. (Image: Reuters) 7/9 A man films the new Samsung Galaxy Fold device inside the Samsung booth at the Mobile World Congress. The Galaxy Fold will go on sale on April 26 and take advantage of new and faster 5G mobile networks. The device looks similar to a conventional smartphone, but then opens like a book to reveal a display the size of a small tablet at 7.3 inches. (Image: Reuters) 8/9 A visitor poses while wearing a hat packed with a Flexible+ display by the Chinese company Royole at the Mobile World Congress.(Image: Reuters) 9/9 A visitor poses while wearing a hat packed with a Flexible+ display by the Chinese company Royole at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez - RC112AF92320 First Published on Feb 28, 2019 02:00 pm