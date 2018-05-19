Top selling smartphones: iPhone X ranked number 1 in March, Xiaomi's Redmi 5A takes third spot

Apple iPhone X has been ranked as the number one selling smartphone as of March 2018, according to a report on the top-10 devices published on May 18. The device was followed by the iPhone 8 Plus and Xiaomi's Redmi 5A took third spot.

According to Counterpoint's Market Pulse April Edition, Apple dominated the list with the iPhone X holding 3.5 percent market share and iPhone 8 Plus holding 2.3 percent market share.

Xiaomi debuted on the list with its budget offering, the Redmi 5A capturing almost 1.8 percent market share. It is the only Android device to be listed in the top three.

“Apple’s iPhone X remained the best-selling smartphone in March, dominating the whole first quarter to be the number one smartphone. The sales of iPhone 8 Plus improved during March, due to a push from Apple making it the second best-selling smartphone globally,” the report said.

“Xiaomi’s Redmi 5A became the best selling Android smartphone in March, a first for Xiaomi. Redmi 5A was also the third overall best-selling smartphone model in March,” it added.

Source: Counterpoint’s Market Pulse April Edition

Interestingly, Apple holds five positions on the list, with the iPhone 7 taking seventh spot, iPhone 8 the eighth spot and iPhone 6 the tenth spot. The phones held 1.6 percent, 1.4 percent and 1.2 percent of market share, respectively.

Other Android devices listed in the report include Oppo A83 (1.8 percent), Samsung’s Galaxy S9 (1.6 percent), Samsung Galaxy S9+ (1.6 percent) and Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro (1.4 percent) holding fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth position respectively.

“Samsung Galaxy S9 series helped increase Samsung’s share in the ultra-premium segment, though iPhone X maintained its lead as the top-selling model in the segment. Samsung doubled its share in the premium-tier ($600-$800), but faced tough competition in the mid and low tier segments from Chinese OEMs (Oppo, vivo, Huawei, Xiaomi),” the report said.

According to the report, stellar performance by entry-level smartphones in countries such as India, South East Asia and African countries resulted in ‘good performances’ of brands like Xiaomi and Samsung.

“Xiaomi, Samsung and Huawei’s Honor brand helped drive the uptick in the $100-$199 price band volume, in various markets including India and South East Asia. These three brands captured almost half the $100-$199 price band,” it said.

“We will likely see an uptick in mid-tier price band share after a marketing push from Oppo, vivo, Huawei in their home market and in India,” it added.