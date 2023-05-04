English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Top ex-Google AI researchers raise funding from Thrive Capital

    Thrive Capital had led the round in Essential AI, founded by Ashish Vaswani and Niki Parmar. The company is still in stealth mode and hasn't launched any product.

    Reuters
    May 04, 2023 / 06:27 PM IST
    Thrive Capital, founded by Joshua Kushner, is also an investor in Microsoft-backed OpenAI (Representative image)

    Thrive Capital, founded by Joshua Kushner, is also an investor in Microsoft-backed OpenAI (Representative image)

    Two prominent former Google researchers who authored the groundbreaking paper that paved the way for the generative AI boom, have raised $8 million for their new startup Essential AI, four sources told Reuters.

    Thrive Capital had led the round in Essential AI, founded by Ashish Vaswani and Niki Parmar. The company is still in stealth mode and hasn't launched any product. Conviction and angel investor Elad Gil also participated in the round, one source close to the company added.

    Thrive Capital, founded by Joshua Kushner, is also an investor in Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

    Essential AI aims to build software for enterprises to use large language models, the core software of a new artificial intelligence system that has powered generative AI applications such as ChatGPT, sources said.

    Thrive Capital declined to comment. Vaswani and Parmar didn't respond to multiple requests for comment.

    Related stories

    The raise came after Vaswani and Parmar left Adept AI, a company they also co-founded in 2021 with former Google director David Luan. Adept, focused on training a neural network to perform general tasks for enterprise clients, has raised $415 million from investors including General Catalyst. EssentialAI is not in direct competition with Adept, sources added.

    Vaswani and Parmar are the first and third authors on Google's 2017 research paper "Attention Is All You Need", which introduced the "transformer" deep learning architecture that went on to become the basis for viral chatbot ChatGPT and the current race to develop products powered by generative AI.

    The duo join other authors on the famous paper who have left Google to start their own ventures and subsequently attracted millions in funding from venture investors, including Noam Shazeer, who is running AI chatbot startup Character.AI, and Aidan Gomez, who founded large language model startup Cohere.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Reuters
    Tags: #Artificial Intelligence #Essential AI #Google #OpenAI #Thrive Capital
    first published: May 4, 2023 06:27 pm