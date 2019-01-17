Top 5 concepts revealed at Detroit Auto Show

The Detroit Auto Show had some of the best launches and concept showcases in 2019, here's a look at a few of them 1/5 The Detroit Auto Show had some of the best launches and concept showcases in 2019. One of them was the Nissan IMs concept, which is a fully electric sedan concept car. (Image: Reuters) 2/5 Probably the most realistic concept, the Lexus LC convertible concept could be the Japanese luxury car makers first roofless coupe. (Image: Reuters) 3/5 Not far behind the EV wagon was Infiniti's QX Inspiration concept car, which could be an electric SUV. (Image: Reuters) 4/5 GAC Motors, a Chinese company, showcased the Entranze concept car which is designed in the United States and could be the first entrant of the Chinese company in the American market. (Image: Reuters) 5/5 General Motors declared that Cadillac would lead its entry into the EV war, and an electric version inspired by the 2020 Cadillac XT6 SUV could be a viable consideration. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jan 17, 2019 01:22 pm