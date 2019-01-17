App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top 5 concepts revealed at Detroit Auto Show

The Detroit Auto Show had some of the best launches and concept showcases in 2019, here's a look at a few of them

The Detroit Auto Show had some of the best launches and concept reveals in 2018. One of them was the Nissan IMs concept, which is a fully electric sedan concept car. (Picture courtesy REUTERS/Rebecca Cook - HP1EF1E19P0TC)
1/5

The Detroit Auto Show had some of the best launches and concept showcases in 2019. One of them was the Nissan IMs concept, which is a fully electric sedan concept car. (Image: Reuters)
Probably the most realistic concept, the Lexus LC convertible concept could be the Japanese luxury car makers first roofless coupe. (Picture courtesy REUTERS/Brendan McDermid - RC15D967EE80)
2/5

Probably the most realistic concept, the Lexus LC convertible concept could be the Japanese luxury car makers first roofless coupe. (Image: Reuters)
Not far behind the EV wagon was Infiniti's QX Inspiration concept car, which could be an electric SUV. (Picture courtesy REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - HP1EF1E1PS10I)
3/5

Not far behind the EV wagon was Infiniti's QX Inspiration concept car, which could be an electric SUV. (Image: Reuters)
GAC Motors, a Chinese company, showcased the Entranze concept car which is designed in the United States and could be the first entrant of the Chinese company in the American market. (Picture Courtesy REUTERS/Rebecca Cook - HP1EF1E1HMBXW)
4/5

GAC Motors, a Chinese company, showcased the Entranze concept car which is designed in the United States and could be the first entrant of the Chinese company in the American market. (Image: Reuters)
General Motors declared that Cadillac would lead its entry into the EV war, and an electric version inspired by the 2020 Cadillac XT6 SUV could be a viable consideration. (Picture Courtesy REUTERS/Rebecca Cook - RC1231B138B0)
5/5

General Motors declared that Cadillac would lead its entry into the EV war, and an electric version inspired by the 2020 Cadillac XT6 SUV could be a viable consideration. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 01:22 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #trends

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.