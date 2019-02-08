Top 10 India predictions to impact Cloud initiatives through 2023: IDC

IDC unveiled its top 10 predictions to impact the cloud initiatives of India organizations through 2023. Amidst the increasing cost of infrastructure and complexities of managing them, enterprises in India are investing in cloud and are in the early stages of realizing the benefits.

Based on IDC analysis, business agility and/or the need for speed from IT and improved security are the top most important trigger factors for considering cloud, in contrast to cost. The market is in need for more consistent and standardized automated cloud resources to enable developers and line-of-business to execute at speed and in a more cost-effective manner.

"The IT environments for organizations in India is becoming more complex with multiple public clouds, private clouds, and traditional systems needing to be interconnected, integrated, and collectively managed. Most of Indian organizations are clustered around early stages of cloud maturity and find it challenging to move ahead in the adoption curve. As Indian organizations move towards a cloud-first strategy, enterprises are preferring cloud solutions for their new capability, capacity and functionality," says Rishu Sharma , Associate Research Manager, Cloud and AI, IDC India.

According to IDC, the technology buyers and suppliers in Cloud in India over the next 48 months:

#1 Mega-Platforms: By 2023, the top 4 clouds ("mega-platforms") in India will be the choice for 50% of workloads, while lock-in will be avoided.

#2 Cloud Native: By 2022, 40% of new enterprise applications in India will be developed cloud-native, based on a hyper-agile architecture

#3 Multi-Cloud Management: By 2023, 55% of India 500 organizations will have a multi-cloud management strategy that includes integrated tools across public and private clouds.

#4 Consumption-Based Deployment Model: By 2021, more than 30% of enterprise IT operations spend in India will be consumption-based, opting for a public cloud platform.

#5 Redefining the Edge: By 2023, more than 30% of organizations' cloud deployments in India will include edge computing.

#6 SaaS and Cloud Verticalization: By 2022, organizations in India will spend more on vertical SaaS applications.

#7 Private Cloud Expansion: By 2020, 60% of enterprises in India using public cloud will also use an enterprise private cloud platform.

#8 Data Eruption: By 2023, 40% of India 500 enterprises will be AI-enabled, with over 40% of enterprise applications workflows aided by AI.

#9 Managed Cloud Services: Enterprises' needs in India to optimize ROI, reduce budgets, and cope with the scarcity of cloud experts drive spending on managed cloud services to nearly US$1.2 billion by 2022.

: By 2022, 30% of organizations in India will have invested in automation, orchestration, and development life-cycle management of cloud-native applications.