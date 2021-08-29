Tom Cruise's luggage reportedly stolen after thieves managed to steal his bodyguard's BMW X7

Somebody stole Tom Cruise's BMW X7 while he was busy filming for the next Mission Impossible

Tom Cruise is hard at work these days. The Hollywood megastar who is filming for the seventh movie in the Mission Impossible series reportedly got mugged. Apparently, some people took advantage of that fact and managed to make off with his bodyguard's pricey luxury SUV, BMW X7.

As The Sun reported, the West Midland police confirmed the car was stolen outside the Grand Hotel at Church Street in Birmingham. There were amenities worth thousands of pounds inside the vehicle.

Thankfully, the authorities managed to recover the car, thanks to a tracking system outfitted in the vehicle. Unfortunately, not all of Cruise's belongings survived the mugging. A lot of his gear was reported missing.

A source close to the publication suggested that the heist was high-tech and carefully planned.

A spokeswoman for the police said, "We received a report of a BMW X7 stolen from Church Street, Birmingham in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The car was recovered a short time later in Smethwick. CCTV enquiries have been made in the area that the car was recovered from. Inquiries are ongoing."

The thieves managed to pull the heist off using a scanner to clone the signal that is sent from the BMW X7's key fob and the car was stolen minutes after the signal was intercepted.

They also manged to start the car by spoofing the signal once again and tricking the car into thinking that the key fob was within range.

Mission Impossible 7 stars Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell and is scheduled to release on May 22, 2022.