TokenEx secures patent for processor-agnostic tokenization gateway

TokenEx has been awarded a patent for its Transparent Gateway solution. The solution enables TokenEx customers to share the sensitive data they've tokenized, such as a credit card primary account number (PAN), with any third-party payment service providers (PSPs) or other desired endpoints.

This functionality maintains the utility of devalued and tokenized data while securely desensitizing it and removing it from an organization's environment, making the Transparent Gateway a cornerstone of the TokenEx Cloud Security Platform.

"We are both proud and excited to be on the forefront of the payments and data-security industries, and the Transparent Gateway is just one example of the types of innovative technologies that got us here," TokenEx Co-Founder and CEO Alex Pezold said. "We are committed to the continual development of new solutions that will enhance the security as well as the business utility of sensitive data for our customers around the world."

Customers using the TokenEx Transparent Gateway can continue to utilize any third-party API endpoint, such as a payment processor, with a few minor changes to the HTTP request. By simply including additional HTTP authentication headers and the intended URL, and a locator for the token within the body of the payload, the TokenEx Transparent Gateway service replaces the sensitive data for the token and then forwards the message to the third-party endpoint, returning the response in the same format. Similarly, sensitive data included in an API response can be tokenized before reaching the customer's endpoint.