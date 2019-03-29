TokenEx secures patent for processor-agnostic tokenization gateway

Transparent Gateway enables customers to share the sensitive tokenized data with any third-party PSPs.
TokenEx has been awarded a patent for its Transparent Gateway solution. The solution enables TokenEx customers to share the sensitive data they've tokenized, such as a credit card primary account number (PAN), with any third-party payment service providers (PSPs) or other desired endpoints.
This functionality maintains the utility of devalued and tokenized data while securely desensitizing it and removing it from an organization's environment, making the Transparent Gateway a cornerstone of the TokenEx Cloud Security Platform.
"We are both proud and excited to be on the forefront of the payments and data-security industries, and the Transparent Gateway is just one example of the types of innovative technologies that got us here," TokenEx Co-Founder and CEO Alex Pezold said. "We are committed to the continual development of new solutions that will enhance the security as well as the business utility of sensitive data for our customers around the world."