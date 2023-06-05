Today in AI: Zerodha CTO says IT job can be automated, AI-powered smart glasses, and more

Today in AI: Zerodha CTO says IT job can be automated with AI, AI-powered smart glasses

The lung cancer risk of non-smokers is detected by an AI tool.

Can Artificial Intelligence predict lung cancer in non-smokers?

American cardiologist Eric Topol said, “The promise of AI in medicine is to provide composite, panoramic views of individuals’ medical data; to improve decision-making; to avoid errors such as misdiagnosis and unnecessary procedures; to help in the ordering and interpretation of appropriate tests; and to recommend treatment.”

In 2020, lung cancer was the primary cause of cancer deaths, with 1.8 million deaths (18 per cent of all cancer deaths), including 1.18 million deaths among men and 0.6 million deaths among women. In 2040, it is anticipated that there will be more than 28 million cases of cancer worldwide, representing a 47 per cent increase from 2020. In Europe, the five-year survival rate for lung cancer is only about 13 per cent, which is a very dismal prognosis. Furthermore, approximately 20 per cent of lung cancer cases are diagnosed at stage-I. This dramatic circumstance remained unchanged for decades.

UK PM Rishi Sunak

planning global AI watchdog: Report

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is considering a London-based global artificial intelligence (AI) watchdog to oversee any threats posed by the fast-growing technology, according to a UK media report on Saturday.

Sunak will discuss ways to cooperate on monitoring AI when he meets US President Joe Biden at the White House next week, according to "The Times".

AI Glasses

AI-powered smart glasses assist the visually impaired in seeing for the first time

In recent years, the development of AI-enabled smart eyewear has experienced significant growth. As technology progresses, assistive gadgets can improve the lives of persons with visual impairment.

What is a smart glass?

Smart glasses are eyewear incorporating computer and smartphone features like functionality, imaging, and wireless communication. These smart wearables, like regular glasses, allow users to explore augmented reality graphics and interact with a digital environment.