    Today in AI: Wipro to invest $1 billion in AI over 3 years, Elon Musk's OpenAI rival and more

    Our daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 13, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

    Wipro up 1%; company to invest $1 billion in AI over 3 years

    Wipro Limited shares gained 1 percent in early trade on July 13 after committing to invest $1 billion in artificial intelligence (AI) in the next three years to help the company advance its foundation in AI, data and analytics capabilities.

    Furthermore, the company has launched an AI-first innovation ecosystem service called Wipro ai360 which will be used to train 250,000 employees over the next one year.

    Elon Musk unveils xAI in new bid to rival startup OpenAI

    Elon Musk, who has hinted for months that he wants to build an alternative to the popular ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot, announced the formation of what he’s calling xAI, a company with a mission to “understand the true nature of the universe.”

    On a website unveiled Wednesday, xAI said its team will be led by Musk and staffed by executives who have worked at a broad range of companies at the forefront of artificial intelligence, including Google’s DeepMind, Microsoft Corp. and Tesla Inc., as well as academic institutions such as the University of Toronto.

    27% of jobs at high risk from AI revolution, says OECD

    More than a quarter of jobs in the OECD rely on skills that could be easily automated in the coming artificial intelligence revolution, and workers fear they could lose their jobs to AI, the OECD said on Tuesday.

    The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is a 38-member bloc, spanning mostly wealthy nations but also some emerging economies like Mexico and Estonia.

