Today in AI: UN council to discuss peace threats; future AI may exhibit multiple personalities

UN council to hold first meeting on potential threats of artificial intelligence to global peace
Chatbots aren’t just useful for writing essays and emails. Those designed to show empathy and retain memories about their users are already acting as personal guides. A man who recently tried using a chatbot called Pi
realised it could help him give up smoking if he went to it each time he had a craving. Whenever he did, it would remind him of all the reasons why quitting was a good idea, including being around in the future for his child.
Pi's creator is a Silicon Valley startup called Inflection, which raised a remarkable $1.3 billion last week to build a "personal AI for everyone," a chatbot that can act as a confidante for personal matters. The funding round made Inflection the second-highest funded generative AI startup after OpenAI, which has raised more than $11 billion to date. But the company behind ChatGPT is chasing a different sort of vision and reportedly working on a personal assistant that will be much more functional and work-oriented than the original ChatGPT or Pi, which are more like digital companions.