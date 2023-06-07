English
    Today in AI: TCS to invest in AI capabilities, Byju’s launches AI models amid financial woes and more

    Our daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 07, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
    TCS to invest in AI capabilities, says chairman N Chandrasekaran

    In a letter to shareholders, chairman N Chandrasekaran has said TCS is investing in AI technology to keep up with the industry. "The world is navigating several important transitions that require significant investments in technology and innovation and offer a huge growth opportunity for the IT industry. The global energy transition is accelerating. Businesses are making clear commitments towards a sustainable future. More here.

    Byju’s launches AI models amid financial woes

    Byju's, the world's most-valued edtech startup, introduced AI-based learning models to enhance user outcomes and expand its offerings, aiming to attract students and optimise expenses, amidst conflicts with lenders as it awaits much-needed funding. More here.

    Nasscom releases draft guidelines to regulate generative AI in India

    Nasscom aims to promote awareness about the adoption of these guidelines, develop specific guidance for different use cases, and enhance the existing Responsible AI Resource Kit to facilitate the adoption of responsible AI. More here.

    Moneycontrol News
