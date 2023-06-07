Today in AI: TCS to invest in AI capabilities, Byju’s launches AI models amid financial woes and more

Today in AI

TCS to invest in AI capabilities, says chairman N Chandrasekaran

In a letter to shareholders, chairman N Chandrasekaran has said TCS is investing in AI technology to keep up with the industry. "The world is navigating several important transitions that require significant investments in technology and innovation and offer a huge growth opportunity for the IT industry. The global energy transition is accelerating. Businesses are making clear commitments towards a sustainable future. More here.

Byju’s launches AI models amid financial woes

Byju's, the world's most-valued edtech startup, introduced AI-based learning models to enhance user outcomes and expand its offerings, aiming to attract students and optimise expenses, amidst conflicts with lenders as it awaits much-needed funding. More here.

Nasscom releases draft guidelines to regulate generative AI in India

Nasscom aims to promote awareness about the adoption of these guidelines, develop specific guidance for different use cases, and enhance the existing Responsible AI Resource Kit to facilitate the adoption of responsible AI. More here.